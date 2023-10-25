Opposition Patricia Bullrich Supports Milei in Runoff Elections

In the presidential elections held on Sunday, Bullrich came third with 23.83 percent.

The former candidate of Argentina's opposition coalition Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, announced Wednesday her support for far-right candidate Javier Milei.

Acknowledging some differences with the Forward for Freedom candidate, Bullrich said that they could not be neutral in the runoff and that she is "facing the dilemma of change or mafia continuity" with which she ruled out asking for a blank vote.

In a press conference in Buenos Aires together with Luis Petri, who joined her in the candidacy as vice-presidential contender, Bullrich denied having a Government agreement with Javier Milei, if the latter becomes president next November 19.

��Crisis en Juntos por el Cambio: Patricia Bullrich apoya públicamente a Javier Milei



��️"Con Javier Milei tenemos diferencias, por eso competimos y no las ocultamos. Sin embargo, nos encontramos ante el dilema del cambio o la continuidad mafiosa para la Argentina" pic.twitter.com/upDFIe4lAU — IP noticias (@_IPNoticias) October 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "Crisis in Together for Change: Patricia Bullrich publicly supports Javier Milei. "With Javier Milei we have differences, that is why we compete and do not hide them. However, we are facing the dilemma of change or mafia continuity for Argentina."

"We are not in a pact with Javier Milei. We raise our position before the society that voted for us (...) Here there is no pact, there is no Government agreement," said the former Minister of Security of the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

The former candidate added that she only represented the formula she formed together with Luis Petri, who ratified that "there can be no neutrality here" because that favors the ruling party.

Lo de Patricia Bullrich diciendo que apoya a Javier Milei en nombre de la fórmula presidencial que compitió en las elecciones, pero no de los partidos partidos políticos representados en esa fórmula desbloquea un nuevo nivel del absurdo político. — Fernando Krakowiak (@fkrakowiak) October 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "Patricia Bullrich saying that she supports Javier Milei on behalf of the presidential ticket that competed in the elections, but not of the political parties represented in that ticket unlocks a new level of political nonsense."

Some members of the coalition have dissociated themselves in one way or another, either openly rejecting Milei or calling for a blank vote.

In the presidential elections held on Sunday, Bullrich came third with 23.83%. The candidate of the ruling Union for the Homeland, Sergio Massa, won with 36.28 percent of the vote, leaving behind the leader of the far-right Forward for Freedom, who reached 29.98 percent.