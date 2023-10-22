Evo Morales Hopes Argentina Will Strengthen Its Sovereignty

These elections are mandatory for voters between 18 and 70 years old and voluntary for those between 16 and 18 or over 70.

During a radio interview on Sunday, Evo Morales, the former president of Bolivia (2006-2019), expressed his wish that "the people win" in the elections being held in Argentina.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader expressed that the situation in Argentina "is difficult" due to the presence of far-right stances promoting aggressively neoliberal policies.

Nevertheless, Morales hopes that Argentines will strengthen their democracy and favor a rebound on the Left despite the economic crisis that this South American country faces.

"We salute the brother people of Argentina who go to the polls to elect their president. Much hope in the dignity, responsibility and conscience of the worthy Argentine people, who face the attacks of the empire and neoliberalism," Evo posted on the social network X, adding that he is sure that the elections will be "a democratic party" that will strengthen Argentine sovereignty.

���� #Election2023 preview



Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti, Myriam Bregman... one of these individuals will be Argentina’s next president. Who are they and what do they stand for?https://t.co/fHCL8MuGKO — Buenos Aires Times (@theBAtimes) October 22, 2023

Some 35.4 million Argentines are called to elect president, vice president, 130 out of 257 seats in the Lower House, 24 out of 72 seats in the Senate, and 43 Argentine representatives to the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur).

These elections are mandatory for voters between 18 and 70 years old and voluntary for those between 16 and 18 or over 70, as well as for Argentine citizens residing abroad.

Argentines will go to a runoff on November 19 if the candidates do not reach 45 percent of votes or at least 40 percent and 10 percentage points over the next most voted candidate.