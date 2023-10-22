Argentina Update: Massa Asks to Vote Thinking About the Future

"The four minutes it takes for citizens to cast their vote define the next four years of Argentina," he pointed out.

On Sunday, 35.4 million Argentines are called to elect their next president, vice president, 130 out of 257 legislators for the Lower House, 24 out of 72 Senators, 43 representatives for the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur).

Elections are also held for positions in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Entre Rios and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Below are the main events as they happen.

12h50. Massa Asks to Vote Thinking About the Future of Argentina. Sergio Massa, the presidential candidate of the ruling Union for the Homeland coalition, highlighted that each citizen defines the future of the homeland in just a few minutes.

"The four minutes it takes for citizens to cast their vote define the next four years of Argentina," said the current Economy Minister after voting in the city of Tigre, of which he was mayor between 2007 and 2013.

Citizens should vote "thinking about the future with hope," he said and mentioned that his responsibility as a public official is to continue working to take care of the Argentines' work, income, and savings.

Argentina is voting today in the 1st round of #elections. The front-running is far-right Bolsonaro-like candidate Javier Milei. This chilling clip fades from Bolsonaro's face into Milei's... "In Brazil, this man was elected & it was a nightmare. Argentina doesn't suffer the same" https://t.co/AlKTQimTmD — Michael Fox (@mfox_us) October 22, 2023

11h15. Schiaretti Broke the Electoral Silence by Talking About His Proposals. Juan Schiaretti, the candidate for "We do it for Our Country," broke the electoral ban by talking about his policy proposals and asked citizens for common sense.

After casting his vote in Cordoba city, he broke the rules that have been in effect since Friday and prevent citizens from proselytizing or expressing political opinions.

"Tomorrow there has to be common sense because Massa adds a lot of gasoline to the fire with the measures he takes... We need common sense to prevent the country from falling into hyperinflation," Schiaretti said, criticizing Sergio Massa, another presidential candidate who is also the current Economy Minister.

Schiaretti also warned about the risk that far-right candidate Javier Milei would pose to Argentina if he wins the presidency as the country could begin "a journey into the unknown."

"I never saw what Milei proposes going anywhere," Schiaretti said, recalling that Milei's policies could further worsen the situation of Argentina's international monetary reserves.

����️ Aujourd'hui auront lieux les élections présidentielles en Argentine | Voici les candidats :



⚫ Javier Milei (Ext-droite)

�� Patricia Bullrich (centre-droite)

�� Sergio Massa (droite)

�� Juan Schiaretti (centre)

�� Myriam Bergman (Trotskiste) pic.twitter.com/wd1lMmBlrB — NUPES NEWS �������������� (@NupesNews) October 22, 2023

The text reads, "Today presidential elections will be held in Argentina. The candidates are Javier Milei (far-right), Patricia Bullrich (center-right), Sergio Massa (right), Juan Schiaretti (center), Myriam Bergman (Trotskyist)."

9h:45. Alberto Fernandez Asks for People's Participation. The Argentine president called on citizens to go out and vote in an atmosphere of peace.

"We have done everything necessary for this process to develop in peace. The rest is democracy. The people decide," said Fernandez, who chose not to run for re-election.

At the door of the Catholic University located in Puerto Madero, the Argentine president held a short dialogue with journalists, to whom he confirmed that he would live "as a citizen", adding that "it does not matter" if he continues in politics or not.

Votó Myriam Bergman: “Hay otra salida para la crisis, no todo es ajuste al pueblo trabajador” https://t.co/NJAhTUfqQX — Plan B Noticias (@PlanBNoticias) October 22, 2023

The text reads, "There is another way out of the crisis. Not everything is adjustment against working people: Myriam Bergman."

8h30. Leftist Candidate Bregman Asks to Vote Without Fear. Myriam Bregman, the leader of the Left and Workers Front, was the first of five presidential candidates to vote on Sunday.

The 51-year-old lawyer asked that people vote "without fear" on this day, which marks 40 years of the return to democracy after the end of the bloody military dictatorship (1976-1983).

"The most important thing is that everyone votes according to their convictions, without paying attention to traditional messages or voting out of fear. You have to vote with the values you have," Bregman said.