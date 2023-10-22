Sergio Massa and Javier Milei Go to Runoff in Argentina

Data from the National Electoral Chamber (CNE), determined that the turnout at the polls reached 77.67 percent.

Candidates Sergio Massa of the ruling coalition Union for the Homeland and Javier Milei from the extreme right-wing party Freedom Moves Forward will go to the second round of the presidential elections in Argentina next month.

According to the first official data released by the Government, with more than 90 percent of the votes counted, Massa won the elections with 36.3 percent, while Milei obtained 30.1 percent.

Both candidates will face each other in a presidential runoff on November 19. Patricia Bullrich, the candidate of the conservative alliance Together for Change, came in third, with 23.6 percent.

#Argentina ���� | Peronist candidate Sergio Massa (36.2%) and ultra candidate Javier Milei (30.2%) have won this Sunday the first round of the Argentine presidential elections with 86.8% of the ballots counted. pic.twitter.com/ioSn6pGoUS — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 23, 2023

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti of "We Make Homeland" reached 7.2 percent and Miriam Bregman, of the Left and Workers' Front-Unity, 2.6 percent.

The runoff will take place since none of the candidates reached 45 percent of the valid votes, nor did they reach the 40 percent threshold with a difference of at least 10 percent with respect to the runner-up.

Data from the National Electoral Chamber (CNE), determined that voter turnout reached 77.67 percent. This means that 22,963,362 voters voted out of a total number of 29,565,004.

This figure is higher than that recorded in the August primaries, when 69 percent of the voter roll cast their ballots. However, it is lower than the percentage of voters in the previous general elections, held in October 2019, when more than 80 percent of the electoral roll went to the polls.

This Sunday, more than 35.8 million Argentines were summoned to elect president, vice-president, 130 deputies, 24 senators and 43 representatives of Parlasur.

Julio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency, said that the day was carried out in total normality, in peace and tranquility.