The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela affirmed that Bolivar dedicated his life to the emancipation of the Great Homeland.

The Venezuelan government paid tribute on Thursday to the independence hero Simon Bolivar (1783-1830) on the occasion of the 190th anniversary of his death in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, said during the commemoration ceremony that "today we remember two historical events of immense relevance, we celebrate the 201 years of the Fundamental Law of Colombia and we remember the 190th anniversary of the Liberator and Father of the Nation, Simon Bolivar."

Regarding the figure of the Liberator, Rodriguez explained that he was a man who dedicated his life to the emancipation of the Great Homeland. "His daughters and sons are reliable proof that he did not plough in the sea. The best tribute we can pay him is by never giving up", said Rodríguez.

"We commemorate 190 years of the sowing of the Liberator Simon Bolivar. A man who dedicated his life to the emancipation of the Great Homeland. His daughters and sons are reliable proof that he did not plow on the sea. The best tribute we can pay him is by never giving up."



Representatives of the executive branch and high commands of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) participated in the ceremony. The event took place at the National Pantheon Monumental Complex in Caracas, where his remains rest.

During the homage, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino exhorted the FANB troops to follow the precepts of the Venezuelan independence hero in order to protect the social guarantees against the aggressions of imperialism to destroy the State and its institutions.

Simón Bolívar was baptized as the Father of the Nation. In the history of Venezuela he knew how to face and overcome the difficulties in his path even when the Spanish army surpassed him in number of soldiers and weapons, designing strategies that led to consolidate not only the freedom of Venezuela but also of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.