Honduras: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Reported in Colon

On Monday, the Secretariat of State in the Offices of Risk Management and National Contingencies of Honduras reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale, the second recorded in less than 24 hours.

According to official statements, the tremor had its epicenter in the municipality of Santa Fe, Colon, about eight kilometers from Trujillo, one of the tourist spots of the nation.

According to the official report, the telluric movement was registered at a depth of three kilometers and according to the official document was originated by the collision of local faults.

No casualties or material damage were reported for any of the tremors.

Otro sismo de magnitud 3.8, con profundidad de 3.0 km, se registró este día (tarde) del lunes. En esta ocasión en el municipio de Santa Fé, depto de Colón, aproximadamente a 8.0 km al Sureste de Trujillo, Honduras, por fallas locales pic.twitter.com/5P1uma69Sr — Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos y Contingencias (@CopecoHonduras1) August 8, 2023

The Secretary of Risk Management, Reports: Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8, with a depth of 3.0 km, was registered this day (afternoon) of Monday. On this occasion in the municipality of Santa Fé, department of Colón, approximately 8.0 km southeast of Trujillo, Honduras, due to local faults This is the second earthquake of similar magnitude registered in less than 24 hours, after one of magnitude 3.1 in Olanchito, department of Yoro.

In spite of not being a country where strong telluric movements are registered with high frequency, Honduras is in a quite active zone as it borders with Nicaragua and El Salvador, countries that have been affected by strong earthquakes.