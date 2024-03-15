Open Arms Humanitarian Aid Ship Arrives in Gaza

The leadership of the mission was divided between Open Arms, the maritime rescue NGOs, which supplied the vessel, and WCK, which was responsible for providing the content of the aid.

Humanitarian aid sent by the Spanish NGO Open Arms and the World Central Kitchen (WCK) has arrived in Palestine and the 200 tons it brought are being unloaded.

This is the first ship to travel along a future maritime aid channel to Gaza, carrying medical supplies and food in the face of Israel’s land blockade.

The leadership of the mission was divided between Open Arms, the maritime rescue NGOs, which supplied the vessel, and WCK, which was responsible for providing the content of the aid.

The WCK already has more than 65 kitchen posts in Palestine, these headquarters will be responsible for distributing the aid received.

Despite the darkness and difficulties, activity does not stop on the ground in Gaza to unload the 200 tons of food by WCK while the Open Arms team provides support from the water. We witness from the sea the devastation on land.

The situation in Gaza is of concern to the international community because, according to the United Nations, one quarter of the population of Gazati suffers from hunger.

However, according to the Palestinian Authority, there will be a higher rate of famine thanks to the imminent operation in Rafah, and there will be an increase in the number of deaths, which now number more than 31000.