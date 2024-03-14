Israeli Forces Rises Barriers at the Entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupation forces continue to obstruct and violate the right of the Palestinian people to celebrate Ramadan

The Israeli occupation forces erected iron barriers at the entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

In addition to the barriers, the Zionist forces placed cages to separate the guards on duty and the faithful.

Nasser al-Hadmi, the head of the Jerusalem Committee against Judaization declared that the measure only seeks to have more control over the Palestinians and deprive them when they wish of their right to go to pray in the mosque.

For its part, Jordan had declared the act dangerous and unacceptable, claiming that Israel had no sovereignty in the territory of occupied Jerusalem and had no right to deprive anyone of their prayers.

Israeli occupation forces are preparing iron barriers to restrict Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers tomorrow in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/QxupbMlhag — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2024

The new barriers add to the number of violations committed against Palestinians in the mosque along with retaliation by the occupying forces during the first day of Ramadan and the violent intrusion of settlers during morning prayers.

The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third most sacred place for Muslims, while for Jews it is known as the temple mount, as the two Biblical temples were supposedly built there.