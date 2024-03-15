Palestinian Authority Fears Consequences of Rafah Operation

The Palestinian state assures that the ground maneuvers will end in a massacre and an increase in the displacement of Gazaties.

The Palestinian Presidency has expressed its concern about the imminent Israeli attacks on Rafah, stating that the operation crosses the limits of international crime.

Palestine’s concern comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the military operation in Rafah on a land base.

The Palestinian state assures that the ground maneuvers will end in a massacre and an increase in the displacement of Gazaties.

The Presidency of the Palestinian State has urgently called for the intervention of the United States and the international community to prevent the ground operation in Rafah by the Israeli army.

A number of Palestinians were killed by an Israeli air strike that bombed a home in Nusairat refugee camp.



شهداء في قصف منزل في مخيم النصيرات pic.twitter.com/3k4f0Y9ln6 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 15, 2024

In addition, the Palestinian Authority once again called for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged Israel to withdraw its troops and respect international law.

On the other hand, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said that Palestinians in Gaza were already suffering an "unprecedented assault in intensity, brutality and scope" and that the consequences of an invasion in Rafah would be "castastrophic".

There are now more than one million Palestinians in Rafah fleeing Israeli violence in different parts of Gaza, most of the refugees living in precarious conditions and in a state of vulnerability.