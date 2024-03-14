Mahmoud Abbas Appoints New Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa

From 2006 to 2013 he was the president of the Palestinian Investment Fund, which under him has become a leading organization in the Palestinian economy.

This Thursday the president of the Palestinian state, Mahmoud Abbas, appointed a new prime minister, Dr Mohammad Mustafa.

Mustafa will replace Mohammad Shtayyeh, who resigned in February in the light of developments related to the Israeli war in Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa holds a doctorate in administration and economics from George Washington University in 1988.

Dr Mustafa served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy during 2014 and 2015.

Economist and former deputy prime minister Mohammad Mustafa is expected to be named as the Palestinian Authority's next prime minister by President Mahmoud Abbas, as part of burgeoning plans for the post-war governance of Gaza and the West Bank.

From 2006 to 2013 he was the president of the Palestinian Investment Fund, which under him has become a leading organization in the Palestinian economy.

In addition to his work with organizations, the new prime minister has been a financial advisor to several countries such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is also the current economic adviser to President Abbas.