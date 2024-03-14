    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas Appoints New Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa

  • President Mahmoud Abbas and Mohammad Mustafa

    President Mahmoud Abbas and Mohammad Mustafa | Photo: X/ @RFI

Published 14 March 2024 (2 hours 34 minutes ago)
Opinion

From 2006 to 2013 he was the president of the Palestinian Investment Fund, which under him has become a leading organization in the Palestinian economy.

This Thursday the president of the Palestinian state, Mahmoud Abbas, appointed a new prime minister, Dr Mohammad Mustafa.

RELATED:

US Senator Calls for Elections in Israel to Replace Netanyahu

Mustafa will replace Mohammad Shtayyeh, who resigned in February in the light of developments related to the Israeli war in Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa holds a doctorate in administration and economics from George Washington University in 1988.

Dr Mustafa served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy during 2014 and 2015.

From 2006 to 2013 he was the president of the Palestinian Investment Fund, which under him has become a leading organization in the Palestinian economy.

In addition to his work with organizations, the new prime minister has been a financial advisor to several countries such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is also the current economic adviser to President Abbas.

Tags

Palestine Gaza Economy

People

Mahmoud Abbas

aa-wafa
by teleSUR/ CC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.