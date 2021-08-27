Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Achieve Medals in Tokyo

The Latin American athletes achieved first places in javelin throw, shot put, long jump, 5,000 meter race, and discus throw.

On Thursday night, Colombian paralympic athlete Jose Gregorio Lemos won the gold medal and set a new world record in the F38 javelin throw competition for athletes with coordination problems.

His launch managed to reach 60.31 meters. The silver medal went to the Ukrainian Vladyslav Bilyi (55.34 meters) and the bronze medal to the Colombian Luis Lucumi (54.63 meters).

In the F41 shot put for short field athletes, the Tunisian Raoua Tlili achieved the gold medal (10.55 meters), the Colombian Mayerly Buitrago obtained the silver medal (9.96 meters), and the Argentine Antonella Ruiz obtained the bronze medal (9.50 meters).

In the long jump for athletes with almost total visual impairment, Brazil obtained a gold medal with the triumph of Silvania Costa de Oliveira who achieved a mark of five meters. In the 5,000 meter race in the T11 category, the Brazilian Yeltsin Jacques also achieved a gold medal with a time of 15 minutes 13.62 seconds.

On Friday, Mexican athlete Rosa Maria Guerrero achieved the bronze medal in discus throw with 24.11 meters, a victory that meant overcoming several difficulties during the preparation period for the Tokyo Paralympic games.

"For us athletes and coaches, it was difficult to find a place to train ... but, after all, we worked hard and that was reflected in the result," explained the 36-year-old athlete who lost waist mobility after a bacterial disease.

When Guerrero recovered, she practiced wheelchair basketball. Later, her current coach, Ivan Rodriguez, convinced her to pursue athletics.