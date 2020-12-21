Paraguay: Abduction of Former Vice President Reaches 100 Days

Oscar Denis was kidnapped by the Paraguayan People's Army in September.

The daughters of former Paraguay's Vice President Oscar Denis asked the government to authorize the Red Cross to begin mediation efforts with the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) to obtain his father's release.

In an open letter to President Mario Abdo Benitez, Denis' relatives pointed out that the request comes after the operations carried out by his administration have shown no results.

Highlighting the Red Cross disposition to serve as mediator, Beatriz Denis noted that the initiative could also serve to obtain the release of the policeman Edelio Morinigo, abducted in 2014, and the cattleman Felix Urbieta, abducted in 2016.

On Sep. 9, Denis and an indigenous worker were abducted at his ranch "La Tranquerita" located on the border between the Amambay and Concepción departments. The worker was released a few days after.

���� PEACE TO PARAGUAY! The Costanera de Asunción is full of vehicles.



With a silent caravan, family and friends of #Oscar Denis demand the release of all those kidnapped by #EPP.



#MóvilABC - @LoreleyAponte #paraguay #mostshared pic.twitter.com/OKNqZ7W52v — Imminent Global News (@imminent_news) September 13, 2020

The EPP demanded the release of two of its members and the distribution of food supplies to different Indigenous communities in exchange for Denis' freedom. However, despite Denis' relatives honored the second demand, the prisoner exchange was not reached.

"Oscar Denis is still alive. The data we have is sensitive and many times we cannot share it with the press," Prosecutor Federico Delfino said in October.

Denis held the Vicepresident post from 2012 to 2013 during ex-President Federico Franco's government. Previously, he had been a Liberal Party senator and governor of Concepcion city.

After Denis retired from politics, he focused on the agricultural industry.