Official Account of Washington’s Military Aid to Kiev Exposed

An unidentified U.S. defense official reported the official account of Washington's military aid to Ukraine at a Pentagon briefing Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's promise to deliver 18 howitzers to Ukraine was later followed by another 72 howitzers, as well as 140 000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, ten counter-artillery radars, two air surveillance radars, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, 100 Humvees and 11 Mi-17 helicopters.

According to Pentagon reports, the U.S. has delivered Ukraine about 80 percent of the M777 howitzers and half of the 155 mm ammunition promised by U.S. president Joe Biden. The country's armed forces said that nearly all the promised anti-aircraft and anti-battery radars and 5 000 Javelin anti-tank missiles have already been delivered. However, no helicopters have been yet supplied.

The Pentagon said that half of the 155 mm ammunition is already in Ukrainian territory, noting that more are arriving daily. Fourteen cargo flights departed the U.S. within the last 24 hours, with 11 more expected in the coming day, joined by 23 flights from five other countries, the Department of Defense said. These supply flights land in Poland, where the weapons are brought from across the Ukraine border via road and rail.



The Pentagon has also revealed that Germany hosts training for Ukrainian troops on the new howitzers. In this connection, the official said that over 170 Ukrainian troops have already been trained to operate the M777s, and another 50 are in the process of finishing their training. The official added that a group of 20 Ukrainians had begun a training course of one week on using Phoenix Ghost tactical drones.