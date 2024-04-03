Norway's Parliament Building Closed After Two Bomb Threats

The police have sealed off all entrances to the parliament amidst ongoing investigations.

On Wednesday, Norway's parliament, known as the Storting, was shut down following two bomb threats.

The national broadcaster NRK quoted police as saying that a threatening email was received on Tuesday evening, which was initially dismissed as non-credible. However, a subsequent threat emerged on Wednesday morning, prompting serious concern from law enforcement.

The police have sealed off all entrances to the parliament amidst ongoing investigations to ascertain any links between the two threats.

As a precaution, the vicinity around the building was also cordoned off from as early as 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough search of the area.

The security measures have significantly impacted traffic flow and public transport services around the parliamentary building. In response to the situation, all parliament members were promptly informed of the threats via text messages.

Norway's Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl expressed her distress over the situation, condemning the bomb threats against the Storting as "unpleasant and unacceptable." She voiced her trust in the authorities' capability to manage the situation effectively.

"Images and video from the scene showed heavily-armed police officers wearing helmets surrounding the building, while police dogs were used to inspect the surrounding area," Al Arabiya reported.



"In Norway, police are generally not armed, but they had been authorized to be temporarily armed from March 27 to April 2 - during Easter - without authorities changing their threat assessment level, which is currently considered 'moderate',” it added.