In July 22, 2011, a far-right extremist set off a car bomb in Oslo killing 8 people. Later, he killed 69 teenagers, in a shooting rampage on Utoya Island.

On Saturday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store urged the nation to commemorate the July 22 attacks in 2011 that killed 77 people, while emphasizing the importance of respecting diversity.

"Elected representatives must be able to find compromises, joint solutions and good settlements. And people must respect disagreement and diversity. Not to and from, now and then, but all the time," Store said at the commemoration held in Oslo that marked the 12th anniversary of the tragedy.

He acknowledged the efforts of the national support group, which has provided crucial support for survivors and the broader community affected by the attacks. He urged them to continue using their expertise to combat radicalization and extremism.

On July 22, 2011, far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik set off a car bomb outside the high-rise building in the government administration complex in Oslo, killing eight people.

à l'aube du 22 juillet je vais relayer l'histoire de Anders Behring Breivik un terroriste norvégien qui a tué 78 personnes et blessés plus de 200 autres le 22 juillet 2011, il y a 12 ans.

The tweet reads, "In the early morning of July 22, I will broadcast the story of Anders Behring Breivik, a Norwegian terrorist who killed 78 people and injured over 200 on July 22, 2011, twelve years ago."

Later that day, he killed 69 others, most of them teenagers, in a shooting rampage on Utoya Island, about 40 km northwest of Oslo, where members of the Labor Party's youth wing had gathered for their annual summer camp.

After Breivik was found psychologically competent to stand trial, his criminal trial was held in 2012, when he was found guilty of mass murder and terrorism. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Oslo district court.

Norway's penal code does not have the death penalty or life imprisonment, and the maximum prison term for Breivik's charges is 21 years. However, the term can be repeatedly extended by five years as long as he is considered a threat to society.