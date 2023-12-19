Denmark Allows Permanent Presence of US Troops at 3 Air Bases

The U.S. has signed similar defense cooperation agreements with Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

On Tuesday, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that the United States will be allowed to permanently station soldiers on Danish soil as part of the country's new defense cooperation agreement with Washington.

"The agreement gives the U.S. defense access to the three air bases at Karup, Skrydstrup and Aalborg," Frederiksen said, describing the deal as a "new breakthrough in Danish defense policy."

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized Denmark's sovereignty over the three bases.

"In those areas, the Americans will station American soldiers, personnel, and equipment. It is important to stress that all activities must be coordinated with the Danish defense," he said.

This week, Norway and Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen welcome Vice Adm Daniel Dwyer, Commander @JFCNorfolk. His visit highlights the strategic importance of Nordic unity and Norway's key role in #NATO. Discussions include NATO expansion and enhancing our joint operational capabilities. pic.twitter.com/7SiCnlArsY — Norwegian Armed Forces | Forsvaret (@Forsvaret_no) November 22, 2023

The defense agreement comes after a year and a half of negotiations between Denmark and the United States. Both countries are expected to sign the agreement this week, according to reports citing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Similar bilateral defense cooperation agreements with the U.S. have recently been signed by Finland and Sweden. Similar terms were agreed upon in 2021, when Norway granted the U.S. access to four military bases.

On Tuesday, the Danish defense minister also reported that Denmark will buy CV 90 or Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles from Sweden for Ukraine worth 241 million euros.