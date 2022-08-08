No Military Ship or Plane Can Approach Ukrainian Grain Ships

According to reports, Russia and Ukraine issued a document where both countries agreed to restrict the rapprochement of any military ships and aircraft to Ukrainian grain shipments in a designated safe corridor.

"The parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," said the document signed by both countries, referring to merchant vessels.

"No military vessel, aircraft, or UAVs (drones) will close to within ten nautical miles of a merchant's vessel transiting the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor, excluding territorial seas of Ukraine," it read.

These policies are part of the agreement signed in Istanbul last July between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN. This deal is intended to secure the supply chains regarding food and fertilizers to the world market.

One of the agreements signed regulates grain export from Kiev-controlled Black Sea ports. The document of Istanbul established that the four-way center should inspect all grain shipments to prevent the smuggling of weapons and provocations.