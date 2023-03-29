No Impunity Into Fire At Migrant Holding Center -AMLO

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that there will be no impunity in the investigation of the fire at a migrant holding center in Juárez City, Chihuahua.

39 Latin American migrants died, and 30 others were injured in the March 27 fire. The President offered his condolences to the families of the victims, "to our Venezuelan, Guatemalan, Salvadoran, Ecuadorian and Colombian brothers and sisters, and to the governments of these countries."

During his morning press conference, AMLO said that the Attorney General's Office (FGR) and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) are working on the investigations.

"I ask the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, as is its obligation and power, to continue with the judicial investigation so that a resolution is issued, action is taken, responsibilities are identified so that there is no impunity and those who caused this painful tragedy are punished according to the law," said the President.

#ÚltimaHora | En conferencia de prensa especial, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, secretaria de Seguridad, señaló que se tienen identificados ocho presuntos responsables por el incendio en una estación de #CiudadJuárez �� pic.twitter.com/jtM71tJUPM — Tribuna Sonora (@TribunaSonora) March 30, 2023

In a special press conference, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security, pointed out that eight alleged perpetrators of the fire at a CiudadJ uárez station have been identified.

AMLO added that "there is no purpose to hide the facts, there is no purpose to protect anyone. In our government, we do not allow the violation of human rights, neither impunity."

López Obrador criticized the sensationalism of the press in reporting on the matter. "We have to really know what happened, there are versions and for that, there is the Prosecutor's Office, which is autonomous and will carry out the investigation."

Monday's fire occurred at the headquarters of the National Migration Institute (INM) next to the Lerdo-Stanton international bridge, in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the U.S.

According to the head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, there are eight probable perpetrators of this incident: two federal agents, one state migration agent, and five private security agents.

The Special Prosecutor for Human Rights of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) Sara Irene Herrerías said that based on the statements obtained, none of the public servants and security personnel took any action to open the cell doors while the fire was raging.

The probable perpetrators will be charged with homicide and damage to property belonging to others, said the official, while pointing out that the final decision will come from the judge handling the case.