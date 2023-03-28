39 Migrants Die In Fire At Mexican Facility Near US Border

Rows of bodies laid out under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility. Ambulances, firefighters, and vans from the morgue swarmed the scene.

On Monday night, at least 39 migrants from Central and South America died after a fire broke out in a dormitory at a migrant holding center in Juarez City.

About 29 out of 68 migrants who stayed at the facility were injured in the fire and taken to four hospitals. Currently, they are in critical health condition.

"I was here since 13:00 waiting for the father of my children. At around 22:00, the smoke started coming out from everywhere," said 31-year-old Viangly Infante.

Her 27-year-old husband Eduard Caraballo was in a holding cell when the fire started and survived by dousing himself in water and pressing against a door.

Children should always be treated as children, regardless of their migration status.



