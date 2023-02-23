Mexico Reports Fire at Pemex Pipeline in Veracruz

The fire started at the Tuzandépetl Strategic Storage Center in the municipality of Ixhuatlán.

A fire in a pipeline at the facilities of the state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) was reported today by the Civil Protection Secretariat of Veracruz, Mexico.

The fire started at the Tuzandépetl Strategic Storage Center in the municipality of Ixhuatlán at 3:40 local time. This is Pemex's largest crude oil storage facility in the country.

According to the latest report from the Civil Protection Secretariat, "the fire is reported as active, being attended by Pemex and municipal Civil Protection personnel."

The agency informed that "as a precautionary measure, the facilities of the University of Ixhuatlán del Sureste were evacuated. The population of the area is asked to heed the instructions of the authorities."

��A las 15:40 hrs aproximadamente, se registró un incendio de ducto en las instalaciones de Tuzandepetl de PEMEX. El incendio se reporta como activo, siendo atendido por personal de la paraestatal y PC municipal. pic.twitter.com/fweisvKTYt — Secretaría de Protección Civil de Veracruz (@PCEstatalVer) February 23, 2023

Hours earlier, Civil Protection reported a fire at the facilities of the Lazaro Cardenas refinery in the city of Minatitlan. Five people resulted injured.

The injured are in stable condition. They were taken to the Pemex regional hospital in Mina. The fire was controlled by PEMEX firefighters.