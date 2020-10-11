Nine People Arrested After New Day of Protests in Chile

Dozens of cyclists rode trough Santiago's main streets waving flags in favor of approving a new Constitution in the plebiscite to be held on October 25.

Chilean police (Carabineros) informed that nine people were arrested during Saturday's demonstrations in the Santiago de Chile.

Both supporters of approving a new Constitution for the country, and those who reject it, took to the streets in demonstrations that, according to a generalized opinion, will increase as the date of the constitutional plebiscite approaches.

About a hundred supporters of the anti-plebiscite marched along Tobalaba Avenue, in the wealthy municipality of Las Condes.

In that march, the display of Nazi symbols attracted attention, including the well-known Hitler salute, images of the dictator Augusto Pinochet, and even support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, dozens of cyclists rode trough Santiago's main streets waving flags in favor of approving a new Constitution in the plebiscite to be held on October 25.

CW: police brutality.



Please keep Chile in your thoughts, a young man was pushed from a bridge into the river by cops during a protest. We are having a change in constitution on october 25 to destroy the legacy built in usa fueled dictatorship.

No authority rescued him.

