Nine People Arrested After New Day of Protests in Chile

Chilean police (Carabineros) informed that nine people were arrested during Saturday's demonstrations in the Santiago de Chile.
RELATED:
Chile Takes to the Streets Against President Sebastian Piñera
Both supporters of approving a new Constitution for the country, and those who reject it, took to the streets in demonstrations that, according to a generalized opinion, will increase as the date of the constitutional plebiscite approaches.
About a hundred supporters of the anti-plebiscite marched along Tobalaba Avenue, in the wealthy municipality of Las Condes.
In that march, the display of Nazi symbols attracted attention, including the well-known Hitler salute, images of the dictator Augusto Pinochet, and even support for U.S. President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, dozens of cyclists rode trough Santiago's main streets waving flags in favor of approving a new Constitution in the plebiscite to be held on October 25.
Pacific protest gathered at the Baquedano Square, which was renamed as Dignity Square, with tambourines and the sound of pots and pans.
Chilean authorities halt the protest with jets of water and a strong Carabineros police's deployment.
Meanwhile, in nearby streets, groups of protesters threw blunt objects and caused damage to public properties as they were repressed by police with water and tear gas.
Center and leftists political movements such as Socialist Party, Christian Democracy, and Party For Democracy, issued a joint declaration in which they defended the freedom of the population to express themselves peacefully.