Chile: Lawmakers Accuse Interior Minister Perez of Negligence

Thirteen lawmakers presented constitutional charges against Chile's Interior Minister Victor Perez for his lack of actions during the truckers' strike and for his responsibility in the episode in which a Military Police agent threw a young man into a river during a protest.

The accusers presented a three-chapter document in which they evidence that Perez could not exercise effective command over the Carabineros.

In the first part, the lawyers note that the Minister did not apply the law in due time when the National Confederation of Cargo Transport Truckers (CNTC) blocked the country's highways, which generated a shortage of essential products.

The second chapter states that Perez violated the Constitution since he has infringed the right that people have to be treated without discrimination in legal proceedings.

“The Minister treated citizens who protested against this government’s political ideas and those who are in favor of them differently,” the document reads.

The last part of the document points out Perez's failure to exercise hierarchical control over the jurisdictional institutions subject to his dependence and alludes to the Carabineros’ misbehavior in various events with civilians.

Party for Democracy (PPD) lawmaker Rodrigo Gonzalez pointed out that Carabineros have not been able to enforce human rights as they do not obey the government‘s indications.