Nigeria: Canada Suspends Operations After Embassy Explosion

Details on the exact cause of the explosion remain scarce, but the government has stated that an investigation into the deadly blast has been opened.

On Tuesday, Canada suspended its operations in Nigeria while it investigates the tragic and deadly explosion that rocked its embassy in Abuja, the country's capital.

According to official reports, the incident occurred on Monday morning and resulted in the loss of at least two lives and damage to part of the Canadian embassy in Abuja.

Details on the exact cause of the explosion remain scarce, but the government said an investigation into the deadly blast has been launched.

In a statement on its X account, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the incident, stating that "the fire is out and we are working to clarify the cause."

Two people killed in blast in Nigeria at Canada embassy



An explosion at Canada's High Commission in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, has killed two people and injured two others, Nigerian officials say.



A fire broke out when generators, containing 2,000 litres of diesel, were being… pic.twitter.com/bwHAM3rWml — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) November 8, 2023

Furthermore, the Canadian High Commission in Abuja commented on the development, saying it has temporarily suspended operations following the deadly explosion which affected a section of the commission's building.

The suspension of operations at the Canadian embassy will undoubtedly impact various services, including consular assistance and visa processing for Nigerians seeking to travel to Canada.

Reacting to the incident, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday prayed for "the repose of the departed souls and wished all the injured a speedy and full recovery."