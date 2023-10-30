17 Bodies Recovered after Boat Sinks in Nigeria

The boat, carrying at least 104 passengers, including women and children capsized while on its way to Karim Lamido local government area in Taraba.

On Monday, local authorities reported that at least 17 bodies had been recovered after a passenger boat capsized on Saturday in the eastern Nigerian state of Taraba.

According to Bashir Garga, head of operations of the National Emergency Management Agency in Taraba, twelve people have so far been rescued from the incident; rescue operations are still ongoing.

Garga also stated in an official statement that the boat, carrying at least 104 passengers, including women and children from a local market, capsized while on its way to Karim Lamido local government area in Taraba.

The official attributed the incident to "overloading of the vessel by the operators," and stated that an investigation is underway.

A tragic incident occurred in Taraba State when a boat carrying traders, women, children, and other passengers capsized on its way to Binnari town.



Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas called the incident "tragic" in a statement, urging local rescue teams to intensify ongoing search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Taraba police spokesman Usman Abdullahi said authorities were investigating the cause of the accident, and that locals and fishermen were assisting rescue agencies. He added that "the operation could last for days because the river is flowing at its highest level."

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather, and faulty operations.

Last month, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered a "thorough and comprehensive" investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the country.