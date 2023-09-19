8 Killed in Violent Clash in SW Nigeria: Police

The nine suspects detained so far have already confessed to their involvement in the violent clash, the state police chief said. Additionally, at least two guns and several rounds of cartridges were recovered from those detained.

On Monday, the Nigerian police stated that a violent clash over a land dispute in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ogun claimed at least eight lives.

According to official data, at least nine suspects were detained following the clash in Sagamu, a major town in Ogun, over the weekend, Abiodun Alamutu, the state's police chief, said in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State.

According to Alamutu, the clash stemmed from a land transaction between two groups; he also noted that the situation in the town deteriorated into a cycle of attacks and counterattacks between Wednesday and Sunday.

The nine suspects detained so far have already confessed to their involvement in the violent clash, the state police chief said. Additionally, at least two guns and several rounds of cartridges were recovered from those detained.

BREAKING!!!



After a High level Meeting With members of BIAFRAN Youth and Zoo Nigeria Representatives....

We are now urging the Nigerian Army and police to remain calm and law abiding citizens and not to take law's in their own hands. pic.twitter.com/9lpZ4SMOwV — PRINCE OSCAR UGOEZE (@BiafraGenocide2) September 19, 2023

Furthermore, Alamutu also said that two guns and some rounds of cartridges with evidences that they were recently fired, were recovered from the suspects.

Investigation, according to the Police boss, is still ongoing into the killings.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Jubril Odulate, has imposed a restriction on the use of motorcycles in the area between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily as authorities battle to restore peace to the troubled town.