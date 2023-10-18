Nigeria: Pangolin Scales Destroyed, Wildlife Trafficking Fight

The illegal pangolin trade, driven by the demand for their scales and meat, has been a pressing concern for local and international conservationists.

On Monday, Nigerian authorities set fire to a vast collection of seized wildlife products, including pangolin scales and leopard, python and crocodile skins, as part of a crackdown on trafficking in the country.

During a destruction exercise in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, the Minister of State for Environment Iziaq Salako stated that the action demonstrated a powerful statement on the government's resolve to protect the environment and conserve the country's wildlife by strengthening and enforcing anti-trafficking laws to discourage the cruel and destructive trade.

"We are here to bear witness to a critical moment in the battle to protect our planet's precious biodiversity. We gather to send a clear message: Our wildlife is not for sale, and we will protect it at all costs," Salako said.

Nigeria publicly destroyed seized wildlife products in a stand against wildlife trafficking. Pangolin scales & animal skins were burned w/ support from @EPIAfrica @UNODC & @StateINL.

"It is a powerful statement of our resolve to protect our envmt," Envmt Minister Iziaq Adekunle. pic.twitter.com/aabZifjMVU — UNODC Environment Team (@UNODC_ENV) October 18, 2023

Many local conservationists and wildlife advocates who witnessed the destruction exercise in Abuja welcomed the move, emphasizing that it is a step in the right direction. They also said that this demonstration would inspire other countries in the region to take similar actions and contribute to the global effort to protect pangolins and other endangered species.

According to official data, the pangolins are highly sought after in Nigeria and are falsely believed to have medicinal properties, and their meat is considered a delicacy in some parts of the country.

Salako also said that the seized items represent "the past we leave behind, but the destruction signifies the future we are determined to build for our planet," while echoing the government's pledge to protect the environment, conserve wildlife, and combat the illegal trade that drives species to the brink of extinction.

"We pledge to strengthen our enforcement efforts, enhance our conservation programs, and raise public awareness about wildlife trafficking. Wildlife trafficking has no place in our nation," he added.