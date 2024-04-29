Nicolas Maduro Is the Favorite Candidate According to Insight Magazine

As for popularity by candidate President Nicolas Maduro tops the podium as the favorite candidate, with 52.4% popularity.

On Monday, the pollster Insight, conducted a study where she analyzed the percentage of support of electoral candidates in Venezuela for the official elections, next to celebrate the 28 of this july. The poll also measured Venezuelans' willingness to go to the polls and political affinity with each party.

As for popularity by candidate President Nicolas Maduro tops the podium as the favorite candidate, with 52.4% popularity. On the second podium almost 37% apart is the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia of the unitary platform.

Meanwhile, candidate Daniel Ceballos with 5.89%; Claudio Fermín with 2.80%; Benjamin Rausseo with 1.97%; Javier Bertucci 1.85%; Antonio Ecarri with 1.55%; José Brito 0.79%; Luis Eduardo Martínez with 0.47% and Enrique Márquez with 0.43%.

However, 16.08% do not have a preference for any candidate or do not yet know who they wish to vote for.

Focusing on parties and ideological affiliations, the Chavista ideals lead the table with 47% of the respondents, loyal to left-wing Bolivarian ideas. On the other hand, 19% of those interviewed are more aligned with the opposition.

Likewise, 17% of the electorate has not yet decided whether they will vote, while a 615 says they will go to the polls this coming July 28.

The study was conducted on a total of 2600 respondents, all of them of voting age and with the physical and mental capacity to exercise their right to vote. In addition, it was applied to people of all social strata, from the unemployed, retired workers and students over the age of 18.