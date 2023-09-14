Argentine President Fernandez Travels to the G77+China Summit

The Havana summit brings together countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

On Thursday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will leave for Havana to participate in the Group of 77+China Summit that will be held on Friday and Saturday.

His agenda will begin on Friday at the Convention Palace in Havana, where the opening ceremony and the general debate will take place. Later, Fernandez will attend a dinner hosted by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Revolution Palace.

The summit, whose motto is "Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation", will conclude on Saturday with a plenary session and the presentation of the final declaration.

The Argentine delegation is made up of Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero, Secretary of the Presidency Julio Vitobello, Presidential Spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti, and the Ambassador of Argentina to the U.S. Jorge Argüello.

#Zimbabwe will look to improve its healthcare system and its pharmaceutical industry by tapping into #Cuba's advancements and expertise.#Havana #G77https://t.co/rpGqJeFoBN — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 14, 2023

The G77+China, which is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries within the United Nations, brings together countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. In this group, however, Mexico and Russia do not participate.

Currently, it is made up of 134 countries, which represent 80 percent of the world's population and two-thirds of the UN members.

The Havana summit, in which around thirty heads of state and more than a hundred delegations participate, represents a diplomatic success for the Diaz-Canel administration, although it is also an enormous logistical and economic challenge for Cuba, a country that lives under the harassment of the U.S. economic, political and diplomatic blockade.