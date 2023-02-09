Nicaraguan Assembly Deports 222 Traitors to the Homeland

The Sandinista National Liberation Front sent a bill to remove the nationality of those who betray the constitutional principles related to the sovereignty and independence of Nicaragua.

On Thursday, the National Assembly approved a reform to article 21 of the Constitution by which it is established that all traitors to the Homeland lose their Nicaraguan nationality,

This bill was sent by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and approved with 89 votes in favor. As a result of the new norm, 222 traitors to the homeland will be deported.

In the statement of reasons for the bill, the FSLN lawmakers recalled that the Constitution's Article 1 stipulates that every citizen must preserve and defend the nation's independence, sovereignty, and self-determination.

This constitutional principle appears embodied in the "Act for the Defense of the Peoples' Rights to Independence and Self-Determination for Peace" (Law 1055), which was published in the official registry in Dec. 2020.

The tweet reads, "United we will defend ourselves against aggressors and traitors. Sovereignty in my land!!" The Augusto C. Sandino's poster reads, "He who sells his country for a few dollars does not deserve to be called a Nicaraguan!"

In correspondence with the above, the Nicaraguan lawmakers considered it necessary to reform the Constitution's Article 21 so that traitors to the homeland lose their citizenship.

Given that all these legal changes prompted immediate effects, a Managua Court of Appeals ordered the deportation of 222 U.S.-backed activists who were previously jailed for crimes such as incitement to violence, terrorism, and economic destabilization.

Besides losing their nationality, these people had been permanently disqualified from exercising any public function in Nicaragua. The list of the 222 deportees has not yet been officially released. However, it is known that they have already traveled to the U.S. on a flight.