Nicaragua Highlights the Historical Importance of Hugo Chavez

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega highlighted the importance of the legacy of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution Hugo Chavez on the 10th anniversary of his last speech.

In a letter sent to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, Ortega stressed that Commander Chavez continues to be a reference in the current Latin American struggles.

"How not to live the legacy of Chavez? Ten years have passed since that historic farewell, which was and is a perpetual breath and a sacred flame in our lives," he said.

The Bolivarian leader's legacy "reinstated the glory of our peoples... and created the duty to incorporate his values into our lives and struggles," the Nicaraguan president pointed out.

Marchamos junto al pueblo venezolano, con alegría, con cantos y con el amor a flor de piel hacia nuestro Comandante Eterno Hugo Chávez. Son 10 años de su última alocución y sus palabras retumban en las calles, marcando el camino de lucha y construcción de la Patria. ¡Chávez Vive! pic.twitter.com/9MqMQ6sX5T — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 9, 2022

The tweet reads, "We march together with the Venezuelan people, with joy, songs and love on the surface of our skin towards our eternal Commander Hugo Chavez. After 10 years of his last address, his words echo in the streets, marking the path for the struggle and the construction of the homeland. Chavez lives!"

During a televised broadcast on Dec. 8, 2012, Chavez announced his possible death due to cancer he suffered from. Faced with this possibility, he asked the people to support the then Vice President Nicolas Maduro in the construction of a new Venezuela.

After the death of the Bolivarian leader, Venezuelans set December 8 as the "Day of Love and Loyalty to Hugo Chavez," a date that has become emblematic among progressive forces.

Currently, the ties of solidarity between Venezuela and Nicaragua are so deep that the Sandinista government established January 11 as the day of friendship between both nations.