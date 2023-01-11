Over 6,000 Nicaraguans Swear In As Local Authorities

"I thank you for the confidence you had in me. I am pleased to serve as Mayor," Santiago de Granada Mayor Pedro Vargas stated.

On Tuesday, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) swore in 6,392 citizens elected as mayors, vice mayors, and municipal council members in the November 2022 elections.

"We urge these citizens to work in their municipalities and continue advancing on paths of prosperity, progress, peace, and tranquility for our country. All together for the common good!", CSE President Brenda Rocha stated.

"I thank you for the confidence you had in me. I am pleased to serve as Mayor," Santiago de Granada Mayor Pedro Vargas stated, stressing that he will prompt social programs to celebrate this city's 500th foundation anniversary.

"The Sandinista government has developed a gender equity policy, thanks to which the same number of women as men currently serve as municipal councils members," Santiago de Granada Vice Mayor Rosario Caldera recalled.

She considered that the November 2022 elections demonstrated the consolidation of Nicaragua’s democratic institutions, whose technological development allowed over 500 thousand citizens to register online for voting. "We are here to work for each of our cities and respond to the confidence of the positions for which we were elected," Caldera said, adding that she intends to promote street construction projects and improvement of sports spaces in her locality. In the municipal elections, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) won about 74 percent of the ballots, while the opposition parties obtained around 26 percent of the votes.