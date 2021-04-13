Nicaragua to Debate Reforms to Its Electoral Law

Legislators justified the need to carry out reforms to counter acts of subversion and destabilization promoted by foreign actors.

Lawmakers of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) on Monday proposed reforms on the electoral law ahead of Nicaragua's elections on Nov. 7.

Some of the reforms are aimed at banning direct or indirect financing from abroad to any political party or alliance.

Besides creating a procedure for assigning ballots to new parties, the Sandinista initiative calls for gender equality as political formations must present 50-50 candidatures of men and women.

The new law will also prohibit the use of the colors of the national flag or symbols. At least 69 lawmakers signed the proposal, which must be debated now by Parliament.

Legislators justified the need to carry out these reforms by recalling two laws that were approved in 2020 to counter acts of subversion and destabilization promoted by foreign actors.

The first one is the "Foreign Agents Law", a norm that prohibited non-governmental organizations from financing any type of movement, political party, coalitions, or associations carrying out political activities in Nicaragua.

The second is the "Law of Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace" which banned candidatures from people who support international sanctions against the country and its officials.