Nicaragua Starts Vaccination Against 16 Infectious Diseases

Children, the elderly, and people at risk will be immunized against diseases such as polio, pneumococcal, and rotavirus.

Nicaragua's Health Minister Martha Reyes Tuesday announced a mass vaccination campaign until April 26 against several infectious diseases.

The campaign seeks to deworm children under five years old, people at high risk, and citizens over 50 years with over 1 million doses of vitamins and specific vaccines.

The immunization will protect against 16 diseases among which are polio, pneumococcal, and rotavirus. Inoculations also include COVID-19 vaccines.

Reyes noted that additional polio vaccines would be delivered following a donation of 650,000 doses from Mexico.

135,000 COVID19 vaccine doses have been distributed to Nicaragua through the COVAX Facility.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccination also extended to cancer, heart, and chronic diseases patients with the Indian-produced Covishield.

Last year, Malaria, Rabies, Leishmaniasis, Dengue, Hepatitis A, Leptospirosis, and other mosquito-borne diseases were the most common infectious diseases in this Central American country.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry reported over 374,000 inoculations against Tuberculosis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Meningitis, and Pneumonia in 2020.