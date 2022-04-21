Colombia Violated Nicaraguan Fishing Zones: the Hague Court

Colombia's President Duque said that his administration will not allow Nicaragua to limit the rights of his country in the Caribbean Sea.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Nicaragua in the case "Alleged Violations of Sovereign Rights and Maritime Spaces in the Caribbean Sea", which has Nicaragua and Colombia as litigants.

With ten votes in favor and five against, the main judicial body of the United Nations issued its sentence during a session presided over by Judge Joan E. Donoghue. The Hague Court ordered Colombia to put an end to its fishing activities in Nicaraguan waters.

"The Court finds that Colombia has breached its international obligation to respect Nicaragua's sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone," the ICJ stated.

Its ruling also establishes that the Colombian violation of international law occurred "by interfering with fishing and marine scientific research activities of Nicaraguan- flagged or Nicaraguan-licensed vessels and with the operations of Nicaraguan naval vessels."

La Corte Internacional de Justicia, falló a favor de Nicaragua ante Colombia, en su querella sobre violaciones de derechos soberanos y espacios marítimos. Y manda a Colombia "cesar de inmediato" operaciones en aguas que el tribunal considera zona económica exclusiva de Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/fTjsYi76aq — Marjourie Robleto (@ninoskitaroble) April 21, 2022

The tweet reads, "The International Court of Justice ruled in favor of Nicaragua against Colombia in the lawsuit on violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces. It orders Colombia to 'immediately cease' operations in waters the Court considers to be inside Nicaragua's zone exclusive economic."

Colombia also incurred in wrongful conduct by purporting to enforce conservation measures and authorizing fishing activities in Nicaragua's exclusive economic zone.

For decades, Nicaragua and Colombia have disputed the sovereignty of the archipelago of San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina. In 2012, the ICJ granted Colombia 12 nautical miles and confirmed the sovereignty of Nicaragua in around 75,000 square kilometers.

Upon hearing about the ICJ ruling, Colombia's President Ivan Duque said that his administration will not allow Nicaragua to limit the rights of his country in the Archipelago of San Andres and Providencia located in the Caribbean Sea.