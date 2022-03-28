Nicaragua Elected To Serve as Vice-chair of FAO Conference

Nicaragua was elected to occupy the Vice-Presidency of the 37th Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which began Monday in Quito, where the 33 member states will discuss climate change and the transformation of agrifood systems for greater sustainability and resilience.

"In the inaugural session, Nicaragua has been elected to occupy the Vice-Presidency for the next two years in the person of Comrade Minister Edward Centeno and to present in the course of the Conference the experience of our Country in the thematic sessions: better Environment, innovations in favor of agri-food systems adapted to Climate Change and that mitigate its effects and better production, innovations in relation to small-scale family farming," informed Managua, through a statement.

Nicaragua protested on Friday the opposition of Colombia for the charge of the FAO conference, which issued a "note of dissent," noting that the Central American country does not guarantee "the minimum rules of democracy."

President Daniel Ortega's administration responded with a long list of serious human rights violations in Colombia: from the increase of assassinations of social leaders to the cocaine production documented by the United Nations.

However, Centeno, nominated by Tomás Duncan, Panama's representative and president pro tempore of the Latin American and Caribbean Group (Grulac), was elected by 31 countries, despite Colombia's opposition and Uruguay's abstention.