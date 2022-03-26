Nicaragua Slams Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In an official statement, the Ministry of ForeignAffairs of Nicaragua slammed a statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia criticizing the state´s internal affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua made a statement to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Panama to FAO, IFAD, and WFP, in its capacity as Pro Tempore Presidency of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), denouncing a critical statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

Referring to the statement made by Colombia as irresponsible and rejecting the statement in its entirety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, continued to list an array of social and political issues that discredited any possible critique made by the Colombian government.

"Our Country, whichacts with full respect for its internal laws, Human Rights and International Law, denounces the constant Crimes, Human Rights Violations, Terrorism, Violations of Peace Agreements, Assassinations of Social Leaders, Electoral Fraud and the Formation and Functioning of the Narco Colombian State; therefore we totally reject the Disrespectful, Interfering and Unfounded accusations against the Dignified People of Nicaragua contained in the Referenced Note. The Narco Colombian State murders its citizens with impunity, to whose families we send our solidarity" read the opening remarks of the statement issued on Thursday, March 24.

The statement further declared that "the State of Colombia has been singled out and known as a country in which there are no minimum guarantees for the effective observance of human rights in all of their dimensions. Since the signing of the "Final Agreement for the End of the Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace", more than 300 Social Leaders have been assassinated. Between April 2020 and March 2021, 22 trade unionists were murdered and so far, in 2022, 17 social leaders have been murdered with impunity."

#Colombia | Gustavo Petro, the presidential candidate of the Historical Pact (PH), questioned that the National Civil Registry (RNC) Director Alexander Vega requested a general recount of the citizens’ votes issued at the March 13 legislative elections.https://t.co/R8uIcIDomv — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 22, 2022

The Colombian State has been repeatedly denounced for its blatant deprivation of life and its violations of civil and political rights. Investigations confirmed that in 2021, there were 54 cases of human rights violations, many were linked to members of the Colombian National Police and Armed Forces.

The statement made by the Nicaraguan authorities also referred to 2,399 selective assassinations, 158 massacres with 870 deaths, 182 attacks on civilian property, an undetermined number of cases of arbitrary detentions, torture, and forced disappearances attributed to Colombian public forces.

The statement highlighted that "paramilitaries are accused of acting with the consent of the Narco-State of Colombia, in committing 8,902 selective assassinations, 1,166 massacres with 7,160 deaths, 371 cases of torture and cruelty, over 1,000 children recruited and the seizing of nearly 800,000 hectares of land."

In addition, the statement highlighted Colombia as the world´s top producer and exporter of cocaine, and how it "uses its territory to sponsor and finance terrorist groups to alter the Peace in the Sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua urgently requested that this statement be circulated to the other accredited GRULAC Delegations before FAO, IFAD, and WFP in Rome, Italy.