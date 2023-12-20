Nicaragua and China Agree on a Strategic Partnership

Nicaragua is ready to work with China to oppose external interference and power politics.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is ready to work with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to promote bilateral ties for fresh achievements with the newly announced strategic partnership between the two countries as a new starting point.

In his phone talks with Ortega, Xi pointed out that the political decision made by the Nicaraguan president two years ago to resume diplomatic ties with China has made significant contribution to bilateral relations.

The China-Nicaragua free trade agreement, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, is a landmark achievement of cooperation between the two countries, Xi said and encouraged Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Nicaragua and carry out more cooperation projects that Nicaragua needs to help it achieve self-driven development.

China also stands ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with Nicaragua in international affairs, and work with Nicaragua to oppose hegemonism and power politics, promote the development of a more just and rational international order, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Xi added.

"We expect the benefits to be quite broad," says Jesus Bermudez, Nicaragua's Minister of Development, Industry and Trade when commenting on his country's newly signed free trade deal with China. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/tXDIcqg0I4 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 3, 2023

For his part, Ortega said that China's remarkable achievements have not only lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, but also made significant contributions to promoting world peace.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties between Nicaragua and China, Ortega said he is honored to jointly announce with Xi the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Nicaragua is ready to work with China to continuously deepen bilateral friendly relations, strengthen multilateral coordination, oppose external interference and power politics, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he noted.