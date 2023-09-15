Nicaragua Honors Central American Independence

“We will continue to build more homes, schools, health centers, and police posts to guarantee the safety of students and families,” President Ortega said.

On Thursday night, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega led the parade celebrating the 202 years of Central American independence and the 167 years of the Battle of San Jacinto.

The leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) ratified his commitment to the Nicaraguan people and youth in the search for justice, equality and socialism.

He also highlighted the development of the programs that his administration is implementing to fight extreme poverty in this Central American country. Among them is the social housing construction program.

Ortega made reference to the improvement in security conditions in his nation thanks to the increase in police posts and the increase in the presence of the Army, which has also made it possible to guarantee the sovereignty of this Central American country.

"Petro, show some dignity and expel and close the yankee [military] bases that you have in Colombia."



“Youth assures us of a future of peace and stability so that we can continue developing all the programs that will allow us to overcome the situation of poverty in which some Nicaraguan brothers still live,” said Ortega.

“We will continue to build more homes, schools, health centers, and police posts to guarantee the safety of students and families,” he added.

“A greater presence of the Army guarantees not only the defense of our sovereignty but also the continuity of productive activities in the countryside,” the FSLN leader said.

