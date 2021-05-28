Nicaragua To Grant 30,000 Property Titles This Year

In 2020, the delivery of 28,000 property titles was one of the actions implemented to alleviate the economic consequences of two hurricanes.

Nicaragua's Vice-President Rosario Murillo informed the delivery of 2,000 property titles to rural workers and families in the coming weeks.

She ratified the delivery of 612 rural house titles, 953 urban titles, and 335 land titles to producers in communities such as Jinotega Matagalpa, Nueva Segovia, Leon, Madriz, and Carazo.

On Thursday, 236 land titles were granted in Tipitapa, Murra, Boaco, San Lorenzo, and Managua's V and VII districts.

Murillo also announced the conclusion of 8 social projects such as a bridge in the La Flor del Malpaisillo community, a maternity center, and an energy power plant in Wiwili.

"I received what I have been waiting for 40 years, after having finished paying for my land," Socorro Parrales said when receiving her property title.

Authorities expect to grant 30,000 property titles this year. In 2020 alone, 28,000 of these documents were fully delivered.

Last year, Nicaragua suffered the impacts of hurricanes Eta and Iota, which affected 60 percent of its territory. Economic damages reached 6.2 percent of the gross domestic product.