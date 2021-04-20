Nicaragua's Exports Grow 12.8% in 2021 First Quarter

International reserves in the Central Bank are also reaching historic numbers at around US$3.3 billion. At least 45,000 jobs have been recovered.

Nicaragua's Finance Minister Ivan Acosta confirmed good economic performance in the first quarter of this year after his country registered a 12.8 percent growth in its total exports.

He also pointed out that the Central Bank's international reserves were reaching historic numbers at around US$3.3 billion, which represents a US$600 million increase compared to March 2018.

Furthermore, public investment exceeded 62 percent of the public budget in this period compared to the same quarter of last year.

"The good news is that 45,000 jobs have been recovered out of 119,000 posts lost due to the 2018 failed coup d'etat attempt in this year's first quarter. It is a good sign of economic reactivation," Acosta said

The Minister also announced a meeting with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) to analyze the country's performance.

Last month, Acosta confirmed that Nicaragua achieved an excellent economic rebound in the second half of 2020 as exports reached US$2.8 billion.

Investments will target the tourism industry, commodity, and gastronomic sector as the summer approaches.