'Nicaraguan People Deserve Respect', President Ortega Warns

He rejected the U.S and the European interference in the country's presidential elections to be held on Nov. 7.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Tuesday addressed the nation to commemorate General Augusto Cesar Sandino's 126th birth anniversary. He advocated for peace strengthening and respect for the upcoming presidential elections on November 7.

He called for peace in Colombia and an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinian people who deserve a homeland as stipulated in international agreements.

Referring to international cooperation, Ortega supported greater solidarity to tackle global problems, especially the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central American president recognized the work carried by the Cuban Henry Reeve brigades, which have been deployed worldwide to provide medical assistance.

Likewise, he rejected acts of interference and subversion undertaken by European countries and the U.S. to support opposition groups ahead of the November 7 presidential elections.

Beautiful photographs on display at Augusto Sandino Museum in Managua, showing Gen. Sandino w/ his troops & the international support brigades, including the great Farabundo Martí, inspiration of El Salvador's FMLN. https://t.co/85TfwEO2vV — Nicaragua-UK Solidarity (@UK_Nicaragua) February 22, 2021

"The U.S. Ambassador goes up and down selling his candidate as if he were Nicaraguan. He is not Nicaraguan. He should go to the U.S. if he wants to sell candidates," Ortega said.

"Nicaragua is a sovereign country, Nicaragua is Sandino... Nicaraguan people deserve respect. This goes to the U.S. ambassador and other ambassadors who live holding meetings in their embassies with political groups looking for becoming the commanders of those political parties," he added.

Besides the presidential post, over three million Nicaraguans are called to the polls to elect 90 lawmakers and 20 representatives of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).