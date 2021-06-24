Nicaragua Calls for Lifting the US Blockade on Cuba

Daniel Ortega pointed out that the U.S. actions aim to prevent Cuban development and force people to live under scarcity.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega highlighted that the international community once again supported the immediate and complete end of the U.S.-economic blockade against Cuba.

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a resolution against the blockade with 184 votes in favor, 2 votes against, and 3 abstentions.

Ortega stated that the U.S. blockade has been nothing more than a mechanism aimed at preventing Cuban development and forcing people to live under scarcity.

"This obsolete policy has accumulated damages of over US$900 billion after almost six decades and violates the human rights of an entire people", the Nicaraguan President stressed and sent his solidarity to the Cuban people.

In recent months, Cuba has carried out an intense campaign to denounce the U.S. blockade, which was toughened by President Donald Trump (2017-2021). In an attempt to stifle the Revolution, this Republican politician included Cuba on the list of states that sponsor terrorism and established unilateral sanctions to hinder the flow of goods and services to the Caribbean island. Despite the overwhelming rejection of this foreign policy, the United States continues to defend its sanctions as a "legitimate tool" that can be used to achieve its geopolitical objectives in Latin America.