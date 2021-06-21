EU Warns That US Blockade Affects Interests With Cuba

The 27 country block and Cuba held its 3rd Dialogue on Coercive Measures virtually on March 25. They debated the legal and practical frameworks of the legislation in force in the European Union to counter the enforcement of extraterritorial laws imposed by third parties countries, including the U.S. Helms-Burton Act.

A European Union report highlighted on Monday that the U.S. blockade against Cuba also affects the organization's interests in the island.

The report warns about the extraterritorial nature of the blockade and its devastating impact on trade and the living standards of Cuba's population, including international humanitarian aid.

During Trump's administration, 243 new measures were implemented to reinforce the blockade on Cuba, extremely difficulting international trade and access to medicines, raw materials, and food. Biden promised to lift some of these measures during his campaign, but thus far, he has kept them in place as the White House has said that Cuba is not among its priorities.