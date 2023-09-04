BRICS Are Set to Present Themselves as a New Global Economy

An international relations expert talked about the plans and goals of the BRICS nations for the forthcoming G20 summit in India⁠.

In a special media project BRICS & G20. 2023 ahead of the G20 summit, TV BRICS International Media Network and its partners, major national media outlets of the BRICS countries, interviewed leading experts from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Among the speakers is Professor Paul Tembe, an international relations expert, who discussed the plans and goals of the BRICS nations for the forthcoming G20 summit in India.

Professor Paul Tembe is a Senior Research Fellow at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs and an Associate Professor at the Institute of African Studies, Zhejiang Normal University, China. He has contributed several book chapters and journal articles on the subject of Africa-China cooperation.

What is the BRICS nations agenda for the upcoming G20 summit in India?

BRICS nations are set to emerge and present themselves as a New Global Economy, a system of its own and not an alternative to any other multinational, multilateral or institute. Message that has been sent across the world is that through BRICS the developing world and Emerging Markets are set to take responsibility for their own development.

DOLLAR IS JUST PAPER



BRICS is pushing for its members to trade in their local currencies and move away from the dollar.



But some argue current debt-based fiat currencies should be ditched altogether in favour of something backed by gold. That way, what you have in your pocket… pic.twitter.com/A2oAq5uozJ — African Stream (@african_stream) August 28, 2023

South Africa has had a ton of symbolic capital by hosting the BRICS Summit and ought to use it to open more space for itself within the G20 cycles not only as a node of the developing countries and emerging markets but as a founding Member State of the BRICS Configuration.

What would constitute a successful summit for BRICS countries?

A successful BRICS Summit consists of durable and robust resolutions that are set to put the interests of the member states and all regional spaces of the developing world and emerging markets first.

Those resolutions as witnessed during the recent BRICS Summit are geared towards opening spaces for the developing nation autonomy towards national integrity, policy integrity and self-determination as in type and pace of development.

The recent BRICS Summit had a unique and important characteristic as all decisions were live and made immediately available to analysts, pundits, experts and other stakeholders.