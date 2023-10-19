New York Enhances Security as Rallies Against Israel Continue

Meanwhile, gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose as investors reacted to geopolitical tension.

On Wednesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has enhanced security measures as rallies over the conflict between Israel and Hamas continue in the city.

"We are currently in a heightened threat environment and tensions have been rising since Oct. 7. The NYPD is doing everything we can do to forestall future violence in our city. However, we know the ongoing events overseas may resonate with individuals domestically and that is hard to anticipate," said NYPD in a statement

"The NYPD asks all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and reminds everyone if they see something to say something. For these reasons, the NYPD is continuing with our Citywide all-out deployment and all in-service training will continue to be postponed until further notice," said the statement.

A pro-Palestinian rally was held outside the City University of New York Graduate Center in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

"My grandfather survived Auschwitz, and that is why I fight for a free Palestine."



The demonstration was met with about 10 counter-protestors who carried Israeli flags. There was no violence, but many screamed and made verbal provocations. No arrests were made.

Several tense protests have been held in New York City since the conflict started. New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and its surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as investors reacted to geopolitical tension. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose US$32.60, or 1.68 percent, to close at US$1,968.30 per ounce.

An explosion at a Gaza City hospital killed about 500 Palestinians on Tuesday. Geopolitical tension in the Middle East continued to drive investors to safe haven gold.