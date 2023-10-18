Israeli Crime on Gaza Hospital - International Repudiation

The Lebanese government decreed national mourning and educational institutions will close in solidarity with Gaza and to condemn Israeli brutality.

On Tuesday, demonstrations and denunciations in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, and Türkiye repudiated the Israeli massacre against the Al-Maamadani "Baptist" Hospital which claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza.

Young people raised their voices against the Israeli crime and denounced in front of the U.S. and French embassies the complicity of Washington and the West in Tel Aviv's permanent violation against the Palestinians.

The President of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, condemned the act by underlining "Israel slapping humanity with an unbelievable crime of genocide. Hundreds of martyrs and the number of murders does not stop."

In this regard, the interim Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, described Tel Aviv's bombardment of the defenceless civilians in the hospital as a shame for the history of humanity; in this regard, the Lebanese government decreed national mourning tomorrow and educational institutions will close in solidarity with Gaza and to condemn Israeli brutality.

#Palestine | Over 750 Palestinians died after an Israeli bombardment against the "Baptist" Al-Maamadani Hospital in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/tFLz6Wd1KA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 18, 2023

According to official reports, demonstrators set fire to the gate of the Israeli embassy in Amman and attempted to storm it to denounce the massacre committed by Israel by bombing the Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced that such a brutal crime reflects Tel Aviv's failure to adhere to the most basic international principles during the war.

Kanaani considered that the blood of the martyrs of this incident would increase the determination of the Palestinian people who resist and struggle to liberate their land from the occupiers.

For their part, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and Iraq called on the international community to assume its responsibility and deter Israel from committing further crimes against Palestinian civilians.

Furthermore, through a statement, the political office of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen declared that the Israeli violations, supported by the United States and the West reveal to the whole world the level of its brutality. In this sense, the statement stressed that the aggression will not deter the Palestinian people and the resistance movements from continuing the struggle with more strength and solidity.

According to preliminary figures, at least 500 Palestinians were killed as a result of a deliberate Israeli bombardment of the Baptist hospital in Gaza, which served as a safe haven for people fleeing the aggression of the last few days.