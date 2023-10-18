Sri Lanka Shows Solidarity With Gaza After Hospital Massacre

On Wednesday, Israeli military actions against the Palestinians entered their twelfth day, leaving at least 3,000 deaths and 12,500 injuries in Gaza.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people took to the streets of Colombo to show their support for the people of Palestine after the bombing of Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths according to Palestinian sources. Israel denies responsibility for the attack.

The protesters gathered in front of the Palestinian embassy in Colombo and concluded the march at the United Nations Representative's Office, carrying signs and chanting slogans in favor of Palestinian freedom.

"We condemn the attack on innocent and unarmed Israelis. But this problem dates back many years," said Eranga Gunasekara, a spokesperson for the Union of Young Socialists (SYU), the organizers of this march. He pointed out that the United States is "using this issue to expand its power in the Middle East."

Groups such as "Journalists of Sri Lanka for Global Justice," also present at the march, delivered a letter to the head of the United Nations mission in the island country, requesting a ceasefire in Palestine. The association also urged "the full implementation of all UN resolutions regarding the Palestinian issue," as stated in the letter.

Aerial views show the trail destruction left behind Israeli occupation warplanes during the ongoing aggression against #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/E6vvO8ncrk — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 18, 2023

"The eviction order of over a million Palestinians from Gaza by Israel is an ethnic cleansing, a second Nakba (catastrophe), a direct violation of international legal protocols that define 'war crimes' and crimes against humanity," the letter added.

The march took place a day after the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, which authorities in the region and Arab countries attribute to an Israeli attack.

Israeli security forces, on the other hand, claim that the building is not destroyed, and the incident was caused by a smaller explosion in the adjacent parking lot resulting from a failed rocket from the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad group.

Gaza, home to more than two million people, has been under a complete blockade since October 7 as a retaliation for an attack on the same day by the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas against Israeli targets.

On Wednesday, Israeli military actions against the Palestinian population entered their twelfth day, leaving at least 3,000 deaths and 12,500 injuries in the Gaza Strip.