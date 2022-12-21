New US Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Patriot Systems

The new U.S. military aid package to Ukraine includes deliveries of Patriot air defense systems for the first time and is valued at 1.85 billion dollars.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski's arrival at the White House to meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

The new package consists of two parts under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative: 1 billion dollars authorized by President Joe Biden and 850 million dollars by the Department of Defense.

Patriot systems are "capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft with a significantly higher ceiling than previously supplied air defense systems," according to the U.S. Secretary of State.

The U.S. President granted Blinken decision-making powers over the allocation of military aid covering defense articles and services from the Department of Defense, as well as military education and training.

So far, U.S. military aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia amounts to 21.3 billion dollars. Blinken said the U.S. will continue to "support Ukraine as long as needed."

In this context, concerns have been raised by the Republican Party about the high cost to U.S. taxpayers of such military aid.