All the Goals of the Operation in Ukraine to Be Met, Putin Says

He also confirmed that the Zircon Hypersonic Missiles will be operational from January 2023.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin affirmed that the Russian Armed Forces will meet all the objectives set for the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces and their combat capabilities are constantly increasing every day. And, of course, we will develop this process," he said.

"We will continue to maintain and improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad," Putin pointed out, referring to missiles launched from ground-based silos, submarines, and aircraft.

During a meeting with the High Command, he denounced that his country in Ukraine faces the military potential of almost all the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Russian Navy will receive the first ship armed with hypersonic missiles "Zircon" in January 2023 - Putin.

Despite this circumstance, Putin assured that his administration will guarantee the security of citizens in all Russian territories, including those that recently joined the Federation.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that Russia's first new silo-based Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will be fully operational from January 2023.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate will also be ready for service with the latest Tsirkon naval hypersonic missile systems, which have "no analogues in the world," Putin said, adding that his country will continue to develop unique hypersonic missile systems.

