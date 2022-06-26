Thousands Protest in Munich, Germany, Ahead of G7 Summit

The rally is led by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.

Climate activists rallied on Saturday in the German city of Munich prior to the G7 summit, with local police and rally organizers having tallied between 4,000 and 6,000 participants, according to German media.

Munich police said that about 20,000 people had registered their participation before the rally but only 4,000 showed up, as of the afternoon, while the organizers said there were 6,000, the Welt daily reported, while expecting that the number will grow in the course of the event.

The rally is led by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger. Fifteen large organizations have confirmed their participation, including World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and FridaysForFuture.

Massive protests are taking place in the center of #Munich. 20,000 local residents took to the streets to demand the cancellation of the #G7 summit



This is how the #German police acts on peaceful protests#Germany #Scholz pic.twitter.com/wHOa7gXALY — K Boz (@KBoz3) June 25, 2022

G7 will hold a summit in the Bavarian castle of Schloss Elmau from Sunday to Tuesday.

During the summit, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders of G7 countries, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, global economy, partnerships for developing countries, foreign and security policy, sustainability, food security, multilateralism, and digital transformation.

The German G7 presidency also invited representatives of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to join several sessions of the summit.